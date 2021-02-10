Deadline to file for a place on the May Election ballot is this Friday at Noon. The May Election will include seats for City Council, Big Spring ISD, City of Coahoma, Coahoma ISD, Forsan ISD, and City of Forsan.
Those wishing to file for a place on the ballot must do so by Noon this Friday with the respective entity.
City of Big Spring seats will need to stop by 310 Nolan between 8 a.m. and Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Seats on the ballot will be District 2, District 4, and District 6.
City of Coahoma seats will need to stop by 122 N. 1st Street in Coahoma from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Seats on the ballot include Mayor and City Council at Large (2).
Big Spring ISD will need to stop by 708 E. 11th Place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.. Seats on the ballot are District 2 and District 4.
Coahoma ISD will need to stop by 600 North Main between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Seats on the ballot will include CISD Trustee 3.
Forsan ISD will need to stop by 411 W. 6th Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Seats on the ballot include Board Trustee at large (x2).
City of Forsan will need to stop by 409 Ave D. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Seats on the ballot include City Council at large (x3).
The May Election will take place on May 1, with Early Voting taking place April 19 and running through April 28. Extended voting hours will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on April 27 and April 28.