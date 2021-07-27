Due to unforeseen technical difficulties, the opening of the Big Sandy Landfill has been postponed. During a final inspection, City officials found essential components had been damaged by a lightning strike that presumably occurred over the weekend. Barring any other unforeseen events, we anticipate the opening of the Big Sandy Landfill will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
All waste from the public and commercial companies can be taken to the FM 700 landfill until further notice. The FM 700 landfill will remain open Monday through Saturday, 8 AM to 5 PM; closed on Sunday.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience as we transition operations to the Big Sandy Landfill. If you have questions or need additional information, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.