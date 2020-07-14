The Democratic Runoff Election took place Tuesday. The Unofficial totals are as follows, as reported by the Howard County Elections office:
Early voting had 77 people cast a ballot which was .5% turnout. There were 64 in person votes cast on election day which is 1.55% turnout and 122 ballots were cast by mail. Ballots by mail accounted for 69.56% turnout.
In the Democratic Runoff there were a total of 163 ballots cast.
On the ballot were two positions: Democratic Railroad Commissioner and Democratic Senator. In the Democratic Senator race Royce West lost to Mary Hegar; Hegar had 51.27% of the vote. In the Railroad Commissioner race Chrysta Casteneda took the win with 72.08% over Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo.