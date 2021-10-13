Large/Bulk Item Pick up continues this month, taking place in District 4. Residents in District 4 will need to schedule their pick up no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in order to have items picked up.
Large item pick up will be taking place for District 4 on Oct. 20, those living in District 4 will be able to have their large items picked up for the second time this year. The large item pick up will be a good opportunity for those looking to clear out items as they do some clearing out before the holidays and winter months arrive. District 3 recently concluded their pick up last month.
“This is an opportunity to get rid of old furniture or any other bulk items without the hassle and expense of hauling it off,” the City of Big Spring website states.
The large/bulk item program was restarted at the beginning of 2020, as a way to help residents dispose of large items from their homes like couches, mattresses, appliances, and any other large, bulky items without the expense and hassle of hauling it off. Residents with items needing to be picked up are asked to call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501 and set up a pick up for the designated day. The scheduling will allow better use of the city workers time and help ensure all residents needing to utilize the service have an opportunity to do so.
“City staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb upon arrival to your location and staff will not be permitted to bring items to the curb from inside your home or from any other area of the residence, including the backyard and garage,” an information flyer from the City of Big Spring stated.
The program is designed to support residential customers only and is not open to businesses. Once the resident has called to set up a pick up for the pick up day, items are to be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the day of pickup. Items should not be bagged, boxed or placed in any other type of container.
A reminder of eligible pick up items are: doors, carpet, furniture, appliances, cardboard boxes, scrap metal, and mattresses. Items that are not eligible for pick up include: tree brush or limbs, household trash, garbage, or any material in plastic bags, hazardous materials (chemicals and petroleum products), automotive parts, batteries, or tires, construction, remodeling, or demolition debris such as shingles, wallboard and lumber, tires, dirt, rocks, concrete or ceramic tile, TV and electronics.