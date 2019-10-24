The mighty Coahoma Bulldog varsity football team will be wearing a special Gold Out uniform tonight to show their support and raise funds for children’s cancer research.
This is the second year Coahoma ISD has raised money through selling Gold Out shirts. The shirt costs $10 and $7 of that money will go directly to childhood cancer research facilities with the rest covering for the cost of the shirt.
The Gold Out movement was started by two mothers - Angel Miller and Kelly Pickle — whose children were impacted by cancer. Bulldogs Head Football Coach Chris Joslin and his wife, Kristen, personally know Jeff and Angel Miller along with their son Gunner, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer when he was a high school freshman.
Chris worked under Jeff Miller while his was employed at Rockdale High School, and saw Gunner win his fight against cancer.
The public is encouraged to wear their Gold Out shirt at tonight's home game against Stanton. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Easterling Memorial Field.