October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In recognition and in order to raise awareness Victims Services held the annual placement of the Silent Witness silhouettes ceremony, at the Howard County Courthouse.
The display - representative of each of the Howard County victim's who have lost their lives to domestic violence - will be set up at the courthouse throughout the month of October. Each silhouette has the story of each victim, in order to keep their memory alive and help raise awareness in the community.