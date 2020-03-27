Scenic Mountain Medical Center issued a press release Friday afternoon stating they are now accepting donations, at this time.
"At Scenic Mountain Medical Center, we are humbled by the generosity of all who have inquired about donating medical supplies to support our staff and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak. We are gratefully accepting donations of medical supplies for our 'Rainy Day Bank,' the press release stated.
Donations must be in unopened, original packaging and in accordance with approved hospital standards.
Requested donation categories include:
Disinfection Wipes & Liquids
General Purpose Hand Cleansers
Disposable Head Covers/Caps
Disposable Gowns
Disposable Gloves
N95 Respirator Face Masks
Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs)
Disposable Face Masks
Face-shields/Goggles/Safety Glasses
Coveralls/Scrubs
Shoe-covers
Donations can be delivered:
1. By Mail to: SMMC (Attention to Materials)
1601 W. 11th Place
Big Spring, Texas 79720
2. In person (with scheduled delivery)
Please do not drop off. To schedule a drop off time/location, contact Daniel Moreno at 432-553-1271 or April Arms at 432-213-0740 or by emailing Martin.Morenoii@steward.org or April.Arms@Steward.Org