Scenic Mountain Medical Center issued a press release Friday afternoon stating they are now accepting donations, at this time.

"At Scenic Mountain Medical Center, we are humbled by the generosity of all who have inquired about donating medical supplies to support our staff and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak. We are gratefully accepting donations of medical supplies for our 'Rainy Day Bank,' the press release stated.

Donations must be in unopened, original packaging and in accordance with approved hospital standards.

 Requested donation categories include:

 Disinfection Wipes & Liquids

General Purpose Hand Cleansers

Disposable Head Covers/Caps

Disposable Gowns

Disposable Gloves

N95 Respirator Face Masks

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs)

Disposable Face Masks

Face-shields/Goggles/Safety Glasses

Coveralls/Scrubs

Shoe-covers

 Donations can be delivered:

1. By Mail to: SMMC (Attention to Materials)

1601 W. 11th Place

Big Spring, Texas 79720

2. In person (with scheduled delivery)

Please do not drop off. To schedule a drop off time/location, contact Daniel Moreno at 432-553-1271 or April Arms at 432-213-0740 or by emailing Martin.Morenoii@steward.org or April.Arms@Steward.Org

