After 37 years in practice, including the last 17 in the Big Spring community, Scenic Mountain Medical Center obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Keith Ledford, will retire at the end of this month. During his career, Dr. Ledford has delivered nearly 6,000 babies, including an estimated 1,700 in Howard County at Scenic Mountain, a member of the Steward Health Care family.
“There is nothing more enjoyable than delivering a newborn baby or performing successful surgery that will positively impact a woman’s quality of life,” Dr. Ledford said, while recently reflecting on his career.
Residents of Big Spring and the surrounding community are invited to a retirement reception for Dr. Ledford on Monday, December 16 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at Scenic Mountain Medical Group OB/GYN Department, Suite 200, 1501 West 11th Place in Big Spring. Light refreshments will be provided.
Dr. Ledford has been practicing medicine since 1982. He joined the medical team in Big Spring on April 7, 2003 and has been serving Howard County ever since. Additionally, he has provided comprehensive gynecological surgery for patients in need of specialized care. He is also well-known in the community, having served for six years on the Economic Development Board and being a part of the Rotary Club.
“Dr. Ledford has been a trusted and respected physician in our community for a long time,” said Emma Krabill, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “Through his work he has touched the lives of many of our area residents and has had the privilege of seeing so many of them at the most joyous moment of their lives. We have appreciated his dedication to his patients and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
Dr. Ledford will be joined at the reception by his colleagues: Dr. Erich Byerly, MD, Carylon Frerich, PA-C, and Gabrielle Rich, DO. Dr. Byerly and Dr. Rich, along with Carylon Frerich will continue to care patients’ obstetrical and gynecological needs in the Howard County area. They are accepting new patients and appointments may be scheduled by calling 432-264-7180.
Dr. Ledford, and his wife, Willa, were drawn to Big Spring when he was recruited there. He has enjoyed working at Scenic Mountain, particularly with the Labor and Delivery nursing team, which he considers extended family.
Throughout his career, the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology has made multiple advances in patient care, particularly with the medical equipment used to treat patients, as well as the advent of the specialized field of urogynecology, he said.
“Probably the most the most significant changes are better equipment in terms of fetal monitoring. The monitors are a lot better,” he said. “Laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries have also made a big difference.”
Dr. Ledford does not have any set plans for his retirement, other than spending time with his family, including the four children he shares with his wife.
“The time has gone fast. When you are in the midst of something you enjoy, time always goes fast,” he said. “I have definitely enjoyed my time here in Big Spring, at Scenic Mountain and with the people I work with every day.”