On Sunday, September 6, 2020 at approximately 12:30pm, Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1000 Blk of Driver Rd in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival Deputies made contact with the home owner who advised that he entered his residence and was confronted by a male subject, who had illegally entered the residence, later identified as Zachary Williams, 38 years old. The complainant advised the male was armed with a handgun, as was the complainant. After a brief struggle, the suspect was shot once and fled the scene.
The suspect later arrived at Scenic Mountain Medical Center ER where he was treated and released for a single gunshot wound to the arm.
Upon release from the ER, Williams was taken into custody by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:
• Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
• Warrant: Possession of a Controlled Substance
Williams is currently being held in the Howard County Detention Center.
Investigators with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the Investigation.
No Further information is available at this time.