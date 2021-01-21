An E-waste recycling program is coming back to Big Spring this Saturday. The Big Spring Free Residential Electronic Recycling will be held at the Big Spring Landfill, located at 4100 E. FM 700, on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the truck fills up.
Residents will be able to take and dispose of the following items, for free: computer and electronic waste, CPU, computers, laptops, power supplies, external and hard drives, chargers, cords and cabling, mouse other misc., computer accessories, keyboards, web cams, televisions, CRT monitors, flat screen monitors; printers, copiers, fax machines – stand alone large floor model copy machines, printers, and scanners; networking and computer data center equipment including servers and cabling, racks, trays and cages, UPS systems, cabling; Electronics and Gaming and Entertainment including cell phones and PDAs, TVs, VCRs, DVDs, stereos, PlayStation, XBOX, Nintendo, Sega, cameras and digital cameras, chargers, cords and accessories, memory and gaming boards, game boys and electronic games, sound systems, radios.
While electronics will be accepted until the trailer is full, there will not be any paint, light bulbs, alkaline batteries, gasoline, oils or freon items accepted during this collection.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Joan Meeks at 817-300-6958.