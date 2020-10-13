Polls opened at 8 a.m. this morning with Early Voting kicking off.
Early voting is taking place at the Howard County Courthouse located at 300 S. Main, in the third floor courtroom. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-16; Oct. 19-23; Oct. 26-28; and Oct. 29-30 polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Parking for voters is on the North and West sides of the courthouse. Handicapped parking, ramp, and auto doors on the West Side. Curbside is on the north side on the northeast corner.
Election Day is November 3 and voting can take place at any of the seven polling locations.
Other important information to remember during voting:
• Hand delivery of Mail Ballots - Election Office on 1st floor. Must have an ID and voter must present their own ballot
• Curbside - North side of building in marked locations. If you are unable to physically enter the building without assistance or the likely hood of causing injury you may vote curbside. You will need to present your ID.
• Masks are not required but encouraged. Machines will be cleaned between each voter. Other necessary precautions will be taken to ensure a healthy environment.
• Bring your I.D.
• If you need assistance, call 264-2273