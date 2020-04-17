Praise and Worship could be heard from the North, South, East and West this past Sunday as area churches took to the parking lots and held services outdoors, Drive-in style.
With the current social distancing guidelines and communities doing their part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter looked a little different, but in that difference the community was able to celebrate the reason for the season.
Trinity Baptist Church, NazFamily, Hillside, and Life Church are just a few of the churches who took their services outdoors. Families dressed in their Easter best and headed out to their church parking lots to celebrate the Resurrection.
Area church members shared a few of those special moments, as they took part in Easter service, with us to share with our readers.