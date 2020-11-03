Election Results 
The polls for Election 2020 have closed and early voting numbers are coming in. 
As numbers are updated we will update here: 

Federal and State Elections: 
President: 
• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP)
• Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
• Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)
• Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRE)

U.S. Senator
• John Cornyn (REP)
• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)
• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)
• David B. Collins (GRE)

U.S. Representative District 19
• Jodey C. Arrington (REP)
• Tom Watson (DEM)
• Joe Burnes (LIB)

Railroad Commissioner
• James “Jim” Wright (REP) 
• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM)
• Matt Sterett (LIB)
• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRE)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court
• Nathan Hecht (REP)
• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)
• Mark Ash (LIB)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 (Unexpired Term)
• Jane Bland (REP)
• Kathy Chang (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
• Jeff Boyd (REP)
• Staci Williams (DEM)
• William Bryan Strange III (LIB)

Justice Supreme Court, Place 8
• Brett Busby (REP)
• Gisela D. Triana (DEM)
• Tom Oxford (LIB)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
• Bert Richardson (REP)
• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)
• Tina Clinton (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
• David Newell (REP)
• Brandon Birmingham (DEM)

Member, State Board of Education, District 15
• Jay Johnson (REP)
• John Betancourt (DEM)

Local: 
Recall, Mayor (Shannon Thomason)
• City Council Member Recall
For - 
Against - 

Recall, District 6 (Jim DePauw)
• City Council Member Recall
For - 
Against - 

Recall, District 5
• City Council Member Recall (Camilla Strande)
For - 
Against -

City Council , District 1
• Nick Ornelas
• Nadine Reyes

City Council, District 3
• Cody Hughes
• Roger Rodman

BSISD School Board, District 1
• Tom Olague (Incumbent)
• Enchantra Solis 

County Commissioner, Precinct 1
• Milton Perkins
• Eddilisa Saldivar

County Commissioner, Precinct 3
• Jimmie Long (Incumbent) 
• Shiloh Salazar

