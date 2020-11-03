The polls for Election 2020 have closed and early voting numbers are coming in.
As numbers are updated we will update here:
Federal and State Elections: President: • Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP) • Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) • Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB) • Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRE) U.S. Senator • John Cornyn (REP) • Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM) • Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) • David B. Collins (GRE) U.S. Representative District 19 • Jodey C. Arrington (REP) • Tom Watson (DEM) • Joe Burnes (LIB) Railroad Commissioner • James “Jim” Wright (REP) • Chrysta Castaneda (DEM) • Matt Sterett (LIB) • Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRE) Chief Justice, Supreme Court • Nathan Hecht (REP) • Amy Clark Meachum (DEM) • Mark Ash (LIB) Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 (Unexpired Term) • Jane Bland (REP) • Kathy Chang (DEM) Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 • Jeff Boyd (REP) • Staci Williams (DEM) • William Bryan Strange III (LIB) Justice Supreme Court, Place 8 • Brett Busby (REP) • Gisela D. Triana (DEM) • Tom Oxford (LIB) Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 • Bert Richardson (REP) • Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM) Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 • Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP) • Tina Clinton (DEM) Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 • David Newell (REP) • Brandon Birmingham (DEM) Member, State Board of Education, District 15 • Jay Johnson (REP) • John Betancourt (DEM) Local: Recall, Mayor (Shannon Thomason) • City Council Member Recall For - Against - Recall, District 6 (Jim DePauw) • City Council Member Recall For - Against - Recall, District 5 • City Council Member Recall (Camilla Strande) For - Against - City Council , District 1 • Nick Ornelas • Nadine Reyes City Council, District 3 • Cody Hughes • Roger Rodman BSISD School Board, District 1 • Tom Olague (Incumbent) • Enchantra Solis County Commissioner, Precinct 1 • Milton Perkins • Eddilisa Saldivar County Commissioner, Precinct 3 • Jimmie Long (Incumbent) • Shiloh Salazar
breaking
Election 2020 results
Managing Editor
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Police Department investigating shooting on S. Nolan
- Thursday happenings in Big Spring
- Heritage Museum offering unique gift idea - 1980s Vintage Big Spring map puzzle
- USDA Designates Howard County as Primary Natural Disaster Area
- Howard County schools announce delayed start Wednesday
- School cancellations across Howard County
- City Offices Delayed Opening for Wednesday 10/28/2020
- Election Day - Nov. 3: 7 voting locations
- YMCA announces delayed opening Tuesday
- City of Big Spring business delays
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.