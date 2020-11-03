Early voting results are as follows:
Federal and State Elections:
President:
• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP) -78.01%
• Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) – 20.57%
• Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)- .71%
• Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRE) - .07%
U.S. Senator
• John Cornyn (REP) – 76.7%
• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM) – 19.29%
• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) – 1.67%
• David B. Collins (GRE) - .29%
U.S. Representative District 19
• Jodey C. Arrington (REP) – 77.01%
• Tom Watson (DEM) – 18.52%
• Joe Burnes (LIB) – 1.73%
Railroad Commissioner
• James “Jim” Wright (REP) – 75.8%
• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM) – 19.10%
• Matt Sterett (LIB) – 1.52%
• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRE) - .51%
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
• Nathan Hecht (REP) – 75.01%
• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM) – 19.92%
• Mark Ash (LIB) – 1.98%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 (Unexpired Term)
• Jane Bland (REP) - 76.59%
• Kathy Chang (DEM) – 19.62%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
• Jeff Boyd (REP) – 75.13%
• Staci Williams (DEM) – 19.28%
• William Bryan Strange III (LIB) – 1.91%
Justice Supreme Court, Place 8
• Brett Busby (REP) – 75.02%
• Gisela D. Triana (DEM) – 19.09%
• Tom Oxford (LIB) - 2%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
• Bert Richardson (REP) – 76.25%
• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM) – 19.84%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP) – 76.2%
• Tina Clinton (DEM) – 19.61%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
• David Newell (REP) – 76.47%
• Brandon Birmingham (DEM) – 19.07%
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
• Jay Johnson (REP) – 76.35%
• John Betancourt (DEM) – 19.5%
State Representative, District 72
• Drew Darby (REP) – 83.2%
Justice, 11th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
• Bruce Williams (REP) – 82.02%
Justice,11th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 (Unexpired term)
• W. Stacy Trotter (REP) – 81.51%
Local:
District Attorney, 118th Judicial District
• Hardy Wilkerson (REP) – 79.84%
County Attorney
• Joshua Hamby (REP) – 82.62%
Sheriff
• Stan Parker (REP) – 84.33%
County Tax Assessor – Collector
•Tiffany Sayles (REP) – 83.77%
Recall, Mayor (Shannon Thomason)
• City Council Member Recall
For – 40.26%
Against –50.67%
Recall, District 6 (Jim DePauw)
• City Council Member Recall
For – 44.40%
Against – 41.52%
Recall, District 5
• City Council Member Recall (Camilla Strande)
For – 49.94%
Against – 35.24%
City Council , District 1
• Nick Ornelas – 48.16%
• Nadine Reyes – 36.03%
City Council, District 3
• Cody Hughes – 40.87%
• Roger Rodman – 40.37%
BSISD School Board, District 1
• Tom Olague (Incumbent) – 49.44%
• Enchantra Solis – 33.24%
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
• Milton Perkins (DEM) – 33.13%
• Eddilisa Saldivar (REP) – 59.69%
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
• Jimmie Long (Incumbent) (REP) – 73.80%
• Shiloh Salazar (DEM) – 21.60%
County Constable, Precinct 1 Constable 1
Kneel Stallings (REP) – 81.24%
Howard County Assistance District
For – 28.13%
Against – 66.70%
Justice of the Peace, Pct.1 Justice of the Peace 1
Angela Griffin – 81.77%