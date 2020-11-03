Election Results

Early voting results are as follows:

Federal and State Elections:

President:

• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP) -78.01%

• Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) – 20.57%

• Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)- .71%

• Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRE) - .07%

U.S. Senator

• John Cornyn (REP) – 76.7%

• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM) – 19.29%

• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) – 1.67%

• David B. Collins (GRE) - .29%

U.S. Representative District 19

• Jodey C. Arrington (REP) – 77.01%

• Tom Watson (DEM) – 18.52%

• Joe Burnes (LIB) – 1.73%

Railroad Commissioner

• James “Jim” Wright (REP) – 75.8%

• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM) – 19.10%

• Matt Sterett (LIB) – 1.52%

• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRE) - .51%

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

• Nathan Hecht (REP) – 75.01%

• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM) – 19.92%

• Mark Ash (LIB) – 1.98%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 (Unexpired Term)

• Jane Bland (REP) - 76.59%

• Kathy Chang (DEM) – 19.62%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

• Jeff Boyd (REP) – 75.13%

• Staci Williams (DEM) – 19.28%

• William Bryan Strange III (LIB) – 1.91%

Justice Supreme Court, Place 8

• Brett Busby (REP) – 75.02%

• Gisela D. Triana (DEM) – 19.09%

• Tom Oxford (LIB) - 2%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

• Bert Richardson (REP) – 76.25%

• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM) – 19.84%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP) – 76.2%

• Tina Clinton (DEM) – 19.61%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

• David Newell (REP) – 76.47%

• Brandon Birmingham (DEM) – 19.07%

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

• Jay Johnson (REP) – 76.35%

• John Betancourt (DEM) – 19.5%

State Representative, District 72

• Drew Darby (REP) – 83.2%

Justice, 11th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

• Bruce Williams (REP) – 82.02%

Justice,11th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 (Unexpired term)

• W. Stacy Trotter (REP) – 81.51%

Local:

District Attorney, 118th Judicial District

• Hardy Wilkerson (REP) – 79.84%

County Attorney

• Joshua Hamby (REP) – 82.62%

Sheriff

• Stan Parker (REP) – 84.33%

County Tax Assessor – Collector

•Tiffany Sayles (REP) – 83.77%

Recall, Mayor (Shannon Thomason)

• City Council Member Recall

For – 40.26%

Against –50.67%

Recall, District 6 (Jim DePauw)

• City Council Member Recall

For – 44.40%

Against – 41.52%

Recall, District 5

• City Council Member Recall (Camilla Strande)

For – 49.94%

Against – 35.24%

City Council , District 1

• Nick Ornelas – 48.16%

• Nadine Reyes – 36.03%

City Council, District 3

• Cody Hughes – 40.87%

• Roger Rodman – 40.37%

BSISD School Board, District 1

• Tom Olague (Incumbent) – 49.44%

• Enchantra Solis – 33.24%

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

• Milton Perkins (DEM) – 33.13%

• Eddilisa Saldivar (REP) – 59.69%

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

• Jimmie Long (Incumbent) (REP) – 73.80%

• Shiloh Salazar (DEM) – 21.60%

County Constable, Precinct 1 Constable 1

Kneel Stallings (REP) – 81.24%

Howard County Assistance District

For – 28.13%

Against – 66.70%

Justice of the Peace, Pct.1 Justice of the Peace 1

Angela Griffin – 81.77%

