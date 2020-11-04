Update Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.:
There are still four states whom have not submitted total vote counts in the Presidential Election.
In Electoral Votes Joe Biden is in the lead with 264 votes and President Donald Trump is sitting at 214 votes. Wednesday evening it was announced that Biden took Michigan with 50.6% of the votes gaining 16 electoral votes.
At this point the results are as follows in the four non completed states:
Georgia is sitting at 98% reporting with President Trump sitting at 49.6% and 2,432,097 votes. Georgia is worth 16 electoral votes.
Nevada is sitting at 75% reporting with Joe Biden sitting at 49.3% with 588,252 votes. Nevada is worth six electoral votes.
North Carolina is sitting at 94% reporting with President Trump at 50.1% with 2,732,084 votes. North Carolina is worth 15 electoral votes.
Pennsylvania is sitting at 89% reporting with President Trump at 50.7% with 3,,215,983 votes. Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral votes.
Update as of 9 p.m.: Election 2020 votes are still being counted in four states - Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
Joe Biden is leading with 264 Electoral Votes and President Donald Trump is sitting at 214 votes.
Georgia is sitting at 97%; Nevada at 75%; North Carolina is sitting at 94% and Pennsylvania is sitting at 88% reporting.
No winner has been called for Election 2020 at this time.
Update as of 6 p.m.:
There are still a few states that have not submitted total vote counts in the Presidential Election. At this point, the final results are not in.
In Electoral Votes Joe Biden is in the lead with 264 votes and President Donald Trump is sitting at 214 votes.
As of 6 p.m. Joe Biden has taken Michigan with 49.9% of the votes with 2,688,604 votes, gaining him 16 electoral votes.
At this point the results are as follows in the four non completed states:
Georgia is sitting at 97% reporting with President Trump sitting at 50% and 2,383,414 votes.
Nevada is sitting at 75% reporting with Joe Biden sitting at 49.3% with 588,252 votes.
North Carolina is sitting at 94% reporting with President Trump at 50.1% with 2,732,084 votes.
Pennsylvania is sitting at 88% reporting with President Trump at 51.5% with 3,163,949 votes.
On Wednesday afternoon, Joe Biden took Wisconsin.Biden took 49.6% of the vote for a total of 1,630,396 votes and President Trump had 48.9% of the vote for a total of 1,609,879 votes.
Update as of 2 p.m.: In Electoral Votes Joe Biden is in the lead with 248 votes and President Donald Trump is sitting at 214 votes.
Wisconsin has finalized the votes. Joe Biden takes Wisconsin with 49.6% of the vote with 1,630,396 votes.
Update as of 11 a.m. :
As of Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. there are still a few states that have not submitted total vote counts.
In Electoral Votes Joe Biden is in the lead with 238 votes and President Donald Trump is sitting at 213 votes.
At this point the results are as follows in the six non completed states:
Georgia is sitting at 94% reporting with President Trump sitting at 50.5% and 2,383,414 votes.
Michigan is siting at 96% reporting with Joe Biden sitting at 49.5% and 2,588,359 votes.
Nevada is sitting at 67% reporting with Joe Biden sitting at 49.2% with 588,252 votes.
North Carolina is sitting at 94% reporting with President Trump at 50.1% with 2,732,104 votes.
Pennsylvania is sitting at 64% reporting with President Trump at 53.8% with 3,047,019 votes.
Wisconsin is sitting at 95% reporting with Joe Biden at 49.6% with 1,630, 428 votes.
Update: As of 8 a.m. Nov. 4 - The United States of America is still awaiting final Election 2020 results.
Votes are still being counted and no winner has been announced.
According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden is leading in Electoral Votes, sitting at 238 with President Donald Trump holding 213 Electoral Votes. Several swing states are still out with an average of 90% reporting.
Original Post, Nov. 4 at 12:30 a.m. - The Associated Press and NBC have called Texas and its 38 electoral votes for President Donald Trump, as of 12:30 a.m. Nov. 4.