Election Day is here.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Those standing in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote.
On Election Day, voters may cast their ballot at any of the seven polling locations in Howard County. When heading to the voting centers make sure to bring a valid form of identification. In order to vote, an acceptable form of photo identification must be presented.
• Polling locations on election day (November 3):
• Prairie View Baptist Church at 1004 West FM 2230
• Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church at 605 N. Main Street
• First Baptist Church at 705 W. FM 700
• Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at 1001 Birdwell Lane
• Salem Baptist Church at 7505 Old Colorado City Hwy
• Coahoma Community Center at 306 N. Avenue, Coahoma
• Forsan Baptist Church at 201Main Street, Forsan
“Voting is our right, but it is also our civic duty to our family, our neighbors and friends. The choices made at the ballot box affect us locally and nationally. The local candidates chosen today could be the next state or federal candidate tomorrow.”
On Nov. 3, in addition to the Presidential race, locally there are contested races for Howard County Commissioner Precinct 1, Precinct 3, and a county proposition. The City of Big Spring will have two Council seats, Precincts 1 and 3, along with the three recall seats – Precinct 5, 6 and Mayor; Big Spring ISD will also have a race for Precinct 1. When casting a ballot, voters will be voting on the following:
Federal and State Elections:
President:
• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP)
• Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
• Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)
• Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRE)
U.S. Senator
• John Cornyn (REP)
• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)
• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)
• David B. Collins (GRE)
U.S. Representative District 19
• Jodey C. Arrington (REP)
• Tom Watson (DEM)
• Joe Burnes (LIB)
Railroad Commissioner
• James “Jim” Wright (REP)
• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM)
• Matt Sterett (LIB)
• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRE)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
• Nathan Hecht (REP)
• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)
• Mark Ash (LIB)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 (Unexpired Term)
• Jane Bland (REP)
• Kathy Chang (DEM)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
• Jeff Boyd (REP)
• Staci Williams (DEM)
• William Bryan Strange III (LIB)
Justice Supreme Court, Place 8
• Brett Busby (REP)
• Gisela D. Triana (DEM)
• Tom Oxford (LIB)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
• Bert Richardson (REP)
• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)
• Tina Clinton (DEM)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
• David Newell (REP)
• Brandon Birmingham (DEM)
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
• Jay Johnson (REP)
• John Betancourt (DEM)
Local:
Recall, Mayor
“Shall Shannon D. Thomason be removed from the office of Mayor?”
• City Council Member Recall
Recall, District 6
“Shall Jim DePauw be removed from the office of City Councilmember?”
• City Council Member Recall
Recall, District 5
“Shall Camilla Strande be removed from the office of City Councilmember”
• City Council Member Recall
The selections will read:
For the recall of .........
Against the recall of .......
City Council , District 1
• Nick Ornelas
• Nadine Reyes
City Council, District 3
• Cody Hughes
• Roger Rodman
BSISD School Board, District 1
• Tom Olague (Incumbent)
• Enchantra Solis
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
• Milton Perkins
• Eddilisa Saldivar
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
• Jimmie Long (Incumbent)
• Shiloh Salazar
Only those registered in the respective district will be able to vote on the recall for District 5 and District 6, as well as City Council and County Commissioner seats. All those living in the City of Big Spring will be able to vote for the Mayor recall. It should be noted that voting against the recall will result in the elected official remaining in office, and voting for the recall will remove the elected official from their position for the remainder of their term.