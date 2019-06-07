EVERY VOTE COUNTS!!!!!
Runoff Election is TODAY!
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Ballots can be cast for Mayor and City Council District 4.
Voters can now vote at ANY of the four Poll Locations in Howard County.
Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church 605 North Main Street (back of church)
First Baptist Church 705 W. FM 700 (frontage entrance)
Dorothy Garrett Coliseum 1001 Birdwell Lane (east door)
Coahoma Community Center 306 North Avenue Coahoma, Texas 79511 (yes - Coahoma) COUNTY VOTERS will not be able to vote in any CITY election.