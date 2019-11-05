On Election Day, voters may vote at any of the countywide poll locations. Location of Election Day Polling Places:
Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church, 605 North Main Street
(Temporary Location) Coahoma City Hall, 122 N 1st St, Coahoma
First Baptist Church, 705 W. FM 700
Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 Birdwell Lane
Are you ready for Election Day? Take a cheat sheet with you as long as it is on paper. HELPFUL TIP from the Elections office: Read each one out loudand start each measure with "I support the constitutional amendment...." If you agree with the statement answer FOR... If you disagree with the answer for the statement answer AGAINST.
Below are the Constitutional Amendments as they will appear on the ballot.
Proposition 1 (HJR 72) “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition 2 (SJR 79) “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition 3 (HJR 34) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition 4 (HJR 38) “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Proposition 5 (SJR 24) “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition 6 (HJR 12) "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas."
Proposition 7 (HJR 151) “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition 8 (HJR 4) “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition 9 (HJR 95) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition 10 (SJR 32) “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”