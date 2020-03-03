Today is Election Day - March 3 - for the Joint Primary Election
Voters can cast a ballot at any of the 4 voting centers in Howard County, regardless of precinct. In order to vote you must be a registered voter and upon arrival have a valid proof of government issued ID.
The polls will be open until 7 p.m. No voting will take place at the Howard County Courthouse today.
A few reminders of State Law regarding polling places on Election Day:
- Do not wear campaigning clothing, hats, jewelry, purses, stickers, etc.
- No cellphones while inside the location. You may bring in a paper cheat sheet if needed.
- Bring your State/Gov issued ID - if you need more information go to votetexas.gov
- You will need to select a Party Ballot when checking in.
- Your choice is public info - your candidate selections are secret. There is NO way to trace a ballot to a voter.
If you need a curbside ballot: send someone in with your ID OR call our office at 432-264-2273 to schedule your arrival to any of the locations.
With the rain today those heading out to vote are encouraged to be careful and mindful of wet floors. The rain may case some of the floors to become slippery.
Vote Centers location are:
Ryan Hall
605 North Main
First Baptist Church
705 FM 700
Dorothy Garrett Coliseum
1001 Birdwell Lane
Coahoma Community Center
306 North Ave - Coahoma