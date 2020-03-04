Election Day results from the Joint Primary were announced around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to unofficial results, there were a total of 4,411 votes cast in this election; there were 3,618 Republican ballots cast and 793 Democratic ballots cast. Locally there were two races that were opposed, Howard County Sheriff and Howard County Commissioner Precinct 3. According to unofficial results, in the Howard County Commissioner Precinct 1 race on the Republican ballot, Eddilisa Saldivar beat out Oscar Garcia with 51.09% -211 – votes. There were a total of 413 votes cast on this election seat with Incumbent Oscar Garcia receiving 202 of those votes. In the Howard County Sheriff race, Incumbent Stan Parker had 83.49% -2,963 – votes to claim the race and his opponent Tad Ellis received 586 votes.
On the November ballots, Republican Eddilisa Saldivar will be running against Democratic Candidate Milton Perkins for Howard County Commissioner Precinct 1; Democratic Shiloh Salazar will be running aginst Republican Incumbent Jimmie Long for Howard County Commissioner Precinct 3.
Regarding the Propopositions on the Republican ballot, the results were as follows:
Prop. 1 – 81.35% of the vote FOR
Prop. 2 – 80.04% of the vote FOR
Prop. 3 – 91.43% of the vote FOR
Prop. 4 – 93.75% of the vote FOR
Prop. 5 – 91.48% of the vote FOR
Prop. 6 – 92.93% of the vote FOR
Prop. 7 – 98.60% of the vote FOR
Prop. 8 – 98.09% of the vote FOR
Prop. 9 – 94.37% of the vote FOR
Prop. 10 – 93.09% of the vote FOR
Propositions on the Democratic Ballot, the results were as follows:
Prop. 1 – 94.28% of the vote FOR
Prop. 2 – 94.01% of the vote FOR
Prop. 3 – 98.06% of the vote FOR
Prop. 4 – 95.14% of the vote FOR
Prop. 5 – 98.31% of the vote FOR
Prop. 6 – 98.44% of the vote FOR
Prop. 7 – 95.54% of the vote FOR
Prop. 8 – 97.41% of the vote FOR
Prop. 9 – 98.68% of the vote FOR
Prop. 10 – 94.88% of the vote FOR
In the Presidential races, Democratic candidate Joseph Biden took a total of 37.17% of the vote in the Howard County election and Republican candidate President Donald Trump took a total of 93.64% of the vote in Howard County.
