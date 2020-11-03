Update:
As of 3:30 p.m. according to Howard County Election's Facebook updates, more than 1,000 voters have cast their ballots today. There is a little more than 3 hours left before the polls close in the 2020 General Election. There is still time to vote.
Those standing in line at 7 p.m. when the polls close will be allowed to vote.
Original post: Election Day has arrived. Howard County voters may cast their ballot at any of the seven polling centers. When heading to the voting centers make sure to bring a valid form of identification. In order to vote, an acceptable form of photo identification must be presented.
• Polling locations on election day (November 3):
• Prairie View Baptist Church at 1004 West FM 2230
• Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church at 605 N. Main Street
• First Baptist Church at 705 W. FM 700 - a certified interpreter will be available for those in need of assistance
• Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at 1001 Birdwell Lane
• Salem Baptist Church at 7505 Old Colorado City Hwy
• Coahoma Community Center at 306 N. Avenue, Coahoma
• Forsan Baptist Church at 201Main Street, Forsan
In addition to the Presidential race, locally there are contested races for Howard County Commissioner Precinct 1, Precinct 3, and a county proposition. The City of Big Spring will have two Council seats, Precincts 1 and 3, along with the three recall seats – Precinct 5, 6 and Mayor; Big Spring ISD will also have a race for Precinct 1.