According to Associated Press Reports, despite the mob like chaos that was taking place at Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Senate was able to get back into session and the Electoral College Vote count was able to move forward.
In the early afternoon protestors made their way into the Capitol building causing lawmakers to be moved to secure locations and the building to be placed on lockdown. According to reports, one fatality resulted – a woman who received a gunshot wound inside the Capitol and later succumbed to her injuries – and no arrests have been announced as of press time.
Shortly before the enacted 6 p.m. curfew by Washington D.C. Mayor, the National Guard and law enforcement personnel on the scene were able to clear and secure the building allow for the sessions to reopen and debates to continue around 7 p.m. EST.
After debating and hearing arguments from both sides, the Electoral College vote was taken in the early morning hours on Thursday. According to one AP news source, lawmakers were resolved to complete the Electoral College tally in a display to the country, and the world, of the nation's enduring commitment to uphold the will of the voters and the peaceful transfer of power.
The confirmation and acceptance of the tally was announced early Thursday morning. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session, announced the tally as 306-232 in favor of accepting.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by an aide.
Inauguration Day is set for Jan. 20.