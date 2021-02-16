The Special Election that was supposed to take place at the Howard County Courthouse, in an emergency plan has been relocated to the City Council Chambers.
Emergency relocation plan for special election
AMANDA DUFORAT
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
