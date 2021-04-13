Today, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use this afternoon and through the evening.
Citing a combination of high generation outages and higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT is requesting electric conservation in response to increased demand. Oncor is echoing this call for conservation in its role as the transmission and distribution company, or the poles and wires company that delivers electricity to many Texans. It does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.
Oncor will continue to follow direction from ERCOT and will notify customers once the conservation notice has been lifted. At this time, ERCOT is saying they do not expect customer outages.
Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps:
- Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.
- Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.
- Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
- Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
- Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).
- If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.
- Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
- Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.