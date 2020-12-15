3 eSteer teams/individuals advanced out of the regular seasons and to the Fall Playoffs; we have one that has won his first two round and has advanced to the FINALS.
- Tristan LeBarre/CreepyClock: Smash National Playoffs (seeded 30/600 active players)-eliminated first round
- Morgan Griffith/Morganator: Smash Texas Playoffs-(seeded 4/60 active players)-Advanced to FINALS: TBA
- Steer 6: Rainbow 6 Siege PS4 Playoffs (seeded 4th, 17 teams) Semi-Finals: Thursday
Jayson Primrose, Joshy Mireles, Austin Dever, Tristan LeBarre, Mason Patterson, Jaysena Roberts (sub: Toby Phillips)
Top 3 individuals/teams for each game receive scholarship awards! Stay tuned!