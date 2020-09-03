Big Spring Fire and EMS responded to a call of an explosion around Co. Road 15 and Co. Road 40 mid afternoon Thursday, Sept. 3.
According to Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, there were three people injured. Two of the injured were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and one was airlifted to Odessa.
No information was provided on injuries at this time.
The Big Spring Fire Department/EMS and Howard County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
No further information is available at this time.