There were 20 people who turned out for the annual Fall Sweep.
A large portion of the clean up crew involved the Big Spring National Honor Society, who had 17 volunteers. There was a total of 22 bags of trash picked up along FM 700, near Gamestop and Cosden Federal Credit Union.
The area is starting to look great, but trash continues to be an issue along one of the most traveled areas in our community.
Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be wrapping up Toasty Tuesday clean ups next week, Oct. 29 with a focus on Highway 87 and the entrance of Comanche Trail Park. The community is once again invited to come out and join the efforts.