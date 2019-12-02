On the 28th of November 2019 at approximately 8:34 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Main in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival officers found Pablo Viera Jr. Hispanic/Male 34 years of age to by laying outside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life saving measures.
Big Spring Fire/EMS services arrived on scene, took over for officers and immediately transported Viera to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.
Big Spring Police Department Detectives were notified to respond. Viera later succumbed to his injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased at 9:00 P.M.
As a result of the investigation Jason Allen Partlow-Aguilar White/Male 31 years of age was arrested and charged with the murder of Viera.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon