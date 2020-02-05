At approximately 4:00 AM on February 5, 2020, the Big Spring Fire Department received a 911 call for a structure fire with occupants still inside the residence. BSFD units responded to find a single-family home on fire, and witnesses reported someone was inside the home.
Rescue crews made entry into the home and attempted to rescue the occupant; however, the fire spread quicklyhindering all rescue efforts. While rescue efforts were ongoing, fire crews battled the fire from both inside and outside the house. Unfortunately, crews were unable to reach the victim and he suffered smoke inhalation and heat injuries resulting in his death. Information about the victim will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
During the rescue effort, a BSFD firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries. The firefighter was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center ER where he was stabilized before being transferred to University Medical center in Lubbock. He is being held for observation and is expected to be released in the next couple of days. We expect him to make a full recovery.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.