February is recognized as heart health month. In an effort to raise awareness, encourage and promote heart health, in the community, wearing red is encouraged on Fridays. The first Go Red Day took place Feb. 3. In addition to wearing red throughout the month, The Wound Healing Center at Scenic Mountain Medical Center hosted an Open House this past Friday.
"The passion and commitment we dedicate to every patient is something I want the community to experience," Tiffany Crawford, Wound Healing Center Director, said. "Our ultimate goal is to allow the community to come and ask questions, meet our team, and view the center. We have community members who are living with chronic non-healing wounds and can't enjoy the wonders Big Spring holds."
According to statistics, there are 6.7 million Americans currently living with a chronic wound. In the service area alone, there are 279,000 people and more than 25,500 living with diabetes. In the immediate service area there is an estimated 6,500 who will experience a foot ulcer in their lifetime.
The American Heart Association issued statistics regarding Heart Disease and Stoke in 2019 and according to those numbers, there are 116.4 million - 46 percent - of adults in the United States are estimated to have hypertension. Cardiovascular disease takes a life on average every 38 seconds, which is around 2,303 per day. A stroke claims a life every 3.70 minutes, taking 389.4 deaths from stroke each day.
"A healthy heart is one of the leading factors in the wound healing process. According to the AHA, more than one person a minute is diagnosed with heart disease. Cardiovascular disease is listed as an underlying causes of death in more than 840,678 deaths in the United States. Peripheral arterial disease contributes to about 10-30 percent of all lower extremity ulcers," Crawford said.
Throughout the month of February, several schools are joining with the American Heart Association to raise funds and support the fight against heart disease. To find out more or to donate to AHA, visit www.heart.org.