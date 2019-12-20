The Festival of Lights is going strong. If you haven't made it through this year, there are still a few days left before the lights turn off for the season.
So far more than 14,000 people have gone through the lights this year.
Several families, local businesses and organizations have volunteered to greet visitors this year. The Big Spring Herald staff joined in the fun this year.
Don't miss out on one of the main holiday attractions in Big Spring. Santa will be visiting the lights to visit with families through the 23rd.
The lights are open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.