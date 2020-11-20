The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights Board has made the decision to hold this year’s event without Greeters. This is a decision that has been made for the safety of our volunteers and citizens. The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights will run from December 1st to December 25th from 6p-10pm nightly. This is the perfectly social distancing event and we hope you enjoy all the displays.
For more information or for an opportunity to donate to the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights contact Vicki Stewart at 432- 935-0572 or Hayley Herrera at 432-264- 2516.