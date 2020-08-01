Star Dodge partnered with The H.O.P.E. Foundation to help prepare Big Spring ISD teachers as they prepare to welcome students back into a new school year.
Donations of school supplies were being collected Saturday morning at Blankenship Field.
Those who were unable to make it to the donation event can still contact Tabitha Clark at Star Dodge or The H.O.P.E. Foundation to make a donation - school supplies and monetary donations are accepted.
The school supplies will be delivered to the teachers next week.