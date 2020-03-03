Update: Final results are in:
Howard County Commissioner Pct. 3
Eddilisa Saldivar wins with 51.09% of the votes; Oscar Garcia ended with 48.91% of the 446 votes cast.
Howard County Sheriff
Stan Parker wins with 83.49% of the votes; Tad Ellis ended with 16.51% of the 3,618 votes cast.
