Update: Final results are in: 

Howard County Commissioner Pct. 3

Eddilisa Saldivar wins with 51.09% of the votes; Oscar Garcia ended with 48.91% of the 446 votes cast. 

Howard County Sheriff 

Stan Parker wins with 83.49% of the votes; Tad Ellis ended with 16.51% of the 3,618 votes cast.  

Early voting results are coming in. In the two contested races, results are as follows: 

Howard County Commissioner Pct. 3 

Eddilisa Saldivar with 52.87%

Oscar Garcia (incumbant) with 47.13%

Howard Co. Sheriff

Tad Ellis with 15.40% 

Stan Parker (incumbant) with 84.60%

Managing Editor

