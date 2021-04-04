At approximately 2 AM on April 4th 2021, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a call for assistance regarding a fire at the Ponderosa Apartments located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. The Big Spring Fire Department responded to the location and found multiple apartment units fully engulfed. BSFD immediately began firefighting efforts. The fire spread to adjoining units in the complex before BSFD personnel were able to get the fire under control at approximately 4 AM.
Big Spring Emergency Management in conjunction with the Red Cross have set up a Reunification Center at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at Howard College to assist those families affected by the fire. At this time, four families have been relocated. The Big Spring Emergency Chaplain Corp is also assisting the individuals and families affected by this fire. Howard College and the Big Spring Independent School District also provided assistance.
Two people were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. Their status is unknown at this time.
This fire is under investigation by the Big Spring Fire Marshall's office.
Anyone needing assistance as a result of the fire can report to the Reunification Center in the East Room of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum or contact the American Red Cross at (432) 563-2267
Nothing further at this time.