Quilts of Valor Foundation and DAV joined together to honor three local first responders, at the Dora Robert's Community Center on Monday evening.
Those honored included:
Justin McCullough with the Big Spring Fire Dept, served in the Marine Corp and was deployed in Iraq for 8 months. He served a total of 8 years in the Marines. He joined the BSFD in 2014.
Christopher Dominguez, with the Big Spring Police Dept., served in the Army.
Blake Jones, with the Howard County Sheriff's Office, joined the Marine Corp in 2001. He was deployed in Kuwait shortly after joining. He joined the HCSO in Aug. 2008.
Community leaders, family members and community members gathered together to honor those who not only served our nation, but returned to serve their community as well.