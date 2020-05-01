Due to recent job and income losses around the region, Isaiah 58 Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul program, and other area centers are seeing an increase in demand. In Big Spring, the two food programs are opening to provide services with altered hours and distribution process.
Isaiah 58 is open for food distributions every Sunday from Noon until 2 p.m. To slow the spread, residents are not currently allowed to enter the building and participate in the normal aisle shopping routine. Those in need of food may drive up to the facility, located at 809 Scurry Street, where volunteers will load the vehicles with a seven- to 14-day supply of food.
“This is what we’re able to do right now”, said Nancy Stinson, President and CEO of Isiah 58. “This is going to be here for a while. Everything has changed drastically, but we are committed to providing much-needed food to the residents of Howard County.
One vehicle may have up to four persons in it who need food. If each person has a valid ID and a different address, every person in the vehicle will be able to receive a box and bag of necessities, such as bread, milk and eggs.
While the food bank is currently open and distributing, Stinson continues to look at the big picture. “This is going to be here for a while”, Stinson said.
Food donations at this time can be tricky, according to Stinson. All donated items must be individually wiped down with disinfectants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We will always accept food donations”, Stinson said. “But if you’re able to make a monetary donation right now via cash or check, I can purchase the food more quickly and turn it around quicker.”
St. Vincent de Paul is also restarting their program with added precautions. Services will resume on May 14.
Food distribution will be taking place the second Thursday of every month from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Those receiving services will need to provide a picture ID.
In addition to the food support program, assistance is also available for rent, utilities, medical and gas vouchers. Those in need of these services will be able to utilize the program beginning May 22 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The program will be offered the third Thursday of the every month. Those obtaining these services will also need current lease or rental agreement, eviction notice if applicable; utility bills, termination notice if applicable; medical bill and proof of appointment if needing a gas voucher.