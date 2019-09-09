Food 2 Kids

Organizations represented: The Big Spring Herald, Greater Big Spring Rotary, Kindred at Home, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way. 

 Amanda Duforat

Food 2 Kids kicked off another year tonight.  Several volunteers returned and several new faces joined the effort.  Several organizations were in attendance and helped sack more than 350 bags.  The group will meet every first Monday and Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Managing Editor

