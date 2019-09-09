Food 2 Kids kicked off another year tonight. Several volunteers returned and several new faces joined the effort. Several organizations were in attendance and helped sack more than 350 bags. The group will meet every first Monday and Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
Food 2 Kids
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
