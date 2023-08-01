WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time, with the former president being charged Tuesday in Washington over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.
Former President Donald J. Trump indicted for third time
- By The Associated Press
