Former State Trooper Kenneth Reed Jr.. 51, was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department on June 3, 2020, for online solicitation of prostitution.
“Our department takes allegations like this very seriously, and Reed was immediately suspended after his arrest. He has since retired and is no longer employed with the department,” according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to the arrest report from the Lubbock Police Department an undercover police officer was contacted from an ad posted online and Reed began communicating and made arrangements to meet at the listed location. At the scene Reed knowingly agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct, with the undercover police officer. Reed was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Jail.