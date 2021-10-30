The Forsan Buffalo Band placed 2nd place in Area competition in Amarillo. The band will advance to state in the Alamodome in November.
Sundown took 1st Place.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 1, 2021 @ 3:59 am
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
1302 Tucson Rd. 3 bedroom, 1 bath Home for Rent in Big Sp…