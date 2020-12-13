Sunday morning the Forsan Band headed out around 10 a.m. to the State Band Competition in San Antonio. Shortly after, around Noon, the Big Spring Steer Pride Drive headed out as well, as they will also be competing in the State Band Competition at the Alamodome.
For those unable to make the trip to San Antonio, but would still like to watch the band performances, visit box5tv.com to purchase a live stream of the competition from the 50-yard line. Those who wish to purchase in person tickets can do so at Ticketmaster.com/uil-state-marching-band-championships.
Forsan Buffalo Band will perform on Monday, Dec. 14 at 9:08 a.m. for the State 2A competition. The Buffalo Band earned 3rd Place at the Area Competition in Lubbock a few weeks ago, which earned them a spot in the State Competition.
Big Spring Pride Drive will perform on Monday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. for the State 4A Title. The band won 1st at the Area Competition in Amarillo a few weeks ago which earned them a spot in the State Competition.
Congratulations to both bands and Good Luck!