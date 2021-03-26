Forsan Elementary is gearing up for a new school year.
Starting Monday (March 29) at 8: 30 a.m. Pre-K and Kindergarten registration will open. Registration will take place through April 1 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. There will be evening registration on Tuesday and Thursday which will run until 7 p.m.
Registration can be completed at 500 West Main in Forsan.
New transfer students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade may apply at this time as well. Those who are current student do not need to pre-register.
For more information contact Mandy Buske at 432-457-0091 ext. 203 or by email at abuske@forsan.esc18.net.