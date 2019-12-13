This year the Forsan Elementary 5th Grade Student Council chose the Salvation Army Angel Tree for their project.
Each classroom teacher received 3 "angels" and bought Christmas gifts for them. The student council helped organize, sort and load things into the van. They were able to help 66 angels this year!
In addition to food drives, gift donations and Angel Tree selections, Forsan ISD will also be taking part in helping the Salvation Army organize Angel Tree gifts and distribute the items as well.