Forsan ISD students should not report to school Monday the 16th and for the rest of the week. More details will be passed along as we receive additional information. Plans will be made weekly based on information from the CDC, TEA, and other sources. Parents and students should follow Forsan ISD social media accounts for developing information
Forsan extends Spring Break
AMANDA DUFORAT
-
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
