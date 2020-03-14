Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 51F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.