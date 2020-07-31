Friday afternoon, a notification went out to Forsan ISD parents informing them of an altered start date for the upcoming school year. The original start date was set at Aug. 10 and has been pushed back until Aug. 13. According to Superintendent Randy Johnson the date has been pushed back in order to allow for full preparation as teachers, administration and students gear up to get back into the new semester.
The following letter has been issued from Forsan ISD to parents:
Forsan ISD Parents:
The first day of school for the 2020-2021 school year has been pushed back to Thursday, August 13th. Please help spread the word.
Due to a series of reasons, the first day of school will be moved back three days to August 13, 2020. We believe that this delay will help the district be better prepared for providing a quality education to the children of Forsan ISD. The reasons include the fact that COVID-19 related guidance from the Texas Education Agency changed on Tuesday of this week. We are working through the “at-home learning” program as well as working to better communicate new procedures. And, we are making a dramatic improvement in technology and need time to train our staff in the latest improvements.
This change will not impact the rest of the school calendar. FISD had scheduled additional time into the school day that will allow this change without affecting any flex days or holidays.
Other previously scheduled events such as the elementary New Year Parties, the 6th grade orientation, the virtual Prayer Breakfast will continue as scheduled without any changes.
We are looking forward to a successful year for your student and appreciate your support. It is expected that this school year will be a great year for our students but there will probably be additional changes as the year progresses.