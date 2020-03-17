Considering the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Forsan ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, March 27. However, teaching and learning will begin anew tomorrow, Wednesday the 18th with a new look. The secondary campus is moving to an on-line environment. The elementary is primarily using a packet distribution process to provide learning opportunities but will support that with on-line options in varying degrees. Details of each are being disseminated through other notifications. Please watch for on-going social media posts and especially watch the Forsan ISD website (www.forsan.esc18.net). Each teacher has a web page linked to the school's homepage. That is a great starting point for more detailed information.
Again, Forsan ISD will not resume traditional school operations until sometime after March 27, 2020. If there is a need to continue the suspension past that date, that announcement will be made as soon as possible. This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the week, and will provide the daily information through our website (www.forsan.esc18.net), email, and social media. The information will be more detailed on the website than on social media.
School employees are staffing the phones and will work to get you answers to your questions. Food service will also begin tomorrow, March 18th at three locations advertised elsewhere.
