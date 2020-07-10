With early registration for Pre-k and Kindergarten already underway, and the release of the school calendar, the Food Services Department has also announced the Free/Reduced lunch program application process.
In preparation for the new school year, families who are wanting to apply for the free and/or reduced meals can visit the Forsan ISD website at forsan.esc18.net or contact Sandra Morales at 432-457-0091 ext. 207. This year prices will remain the same as last year, breakfast will be $2.00 and elementary lunch will be $3.00 and junior high/high school lunches will be $3.25.
The free/reduced meals program is based on income. Eligibility is determined by the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines chart, and includes those families who receive special assistance through Texas programs such as SNAP, DPIR and TANF. According to the chart, a family of four can make up to $48,470 annually and still qualify for the program. According to information provided by Forsan ISD, even if students were approved last year for the free/reduced meals program, a new application has to be submitted for the coming school year. If a new application does not have to be submitted a school representative will contact you.
Eligibility for free and reduced meals is determined by income base outlined in the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines. Applications can be completed online at https://www.schoollunchapp.com.
For more information regarding the upcoming school year, contact Forsan ISD at 432-457-2223.