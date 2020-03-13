Forsan ISD will open as planned on Monday, March 16th, following spring break. The UIL has cancelled all UIL events until March 29th and any student travel will be restricted up until that point as well. Please keep students home if they are ill. If you traveled outside of the country during spring break, please contact the school for further instruction. We are closely monitoring the situation involving COVID-19 with guidance from TEA and will post any updates as they are made available. Please enjoy the rest of spring break and we are looking forward to seeing students back on Monday!
At this time only Forsan ISD has posted about classes resuming from Spring Break. We will update when we receive word from the other area schools.
HOWARD COLLEGE
Since February 3, our Communicable Diseases Co-Chairs have been monitoring the COVID-19 matter. This week we have been participating in a daily call hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide the latest information to counties, school districts and higher education. We have also been monitoring what is happening across the state, country and world.
Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the West Texas region or on any of our campuses at this time, we know that travel has created many of the cases in other parts of the state and country. Spring break is a time that people do travel which heightens concerns about exposure and community spread.
In the best interest of our college community, to mitigate the spread as best we can in our communities and with an abundance of caution, the following decisions have been made:
- Spring Break will be extended through March 22 for all students, including online. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23. Students in Health Professions programs are instructed to contact their programs for more information.
- Student workers should contact their supervisors for further information.
- Faculty and staff will report on March 16 to begin preparing for classes to resume on March 23.
- Campuses will continue to be open to the public.
- Student events planned for the week of March 16th will be postponed until further notice.
- Athletic events will continue until further notice.
- Residence Halls and Food Service on the Big Spring and SWCD campuses will be available to students. Returning students should determine whether the campus or their permanent residence is best suited for their situation. Residence Hall students should contact Student Services for more information.
- The Fitness Center on the Big Spring campus is open until further notice.
- Howard Cottage is open until further notice. Parents should confer with the Cottage Director for further instructions.
We will continue monitoring the situation and will share information as appropriate. In the meantime please follow guidelines being shared by authorities on ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Updated information from the CDC on coronavirus in the United States can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.