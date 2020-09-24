Forsan Junior/Senior High School will transition to virtual learning for the week of September 28 through October 2. Students at the Junior/Senior High only will not have school on Friday, September 25 while the teachers of that campus work to prepare for the transition. Elementary students will not be impacted and will have school as normal throughout this time period. That includes buses and cafeteria services for the elementary students. Buses will not run for the jr/sr high students since they will not be on campus. Meals will be available as grab-and-go meals for all junior/senior high students during the week of virtual learning from 11 AM to 1 PM at the jr/sr high cafeteria doors.
FISD is making this transition in response to the number of students and staff who are currently out of school due to COVID-19 related issues as well as strep throat, stomach bug, etc. We currently only have four COVID-19 positive cases but have a larger number of students and staff who are in isolation due to off-campus "close contact" with a COVID-19 positive person.
Although it is believed that none of the COVID-19 cases have spread on campus, we will undertake a vigilant cleaning process during this time of virtual learning.
All extra-curricular in-person activities are canceled starting Thursday, September 24 and continuing through October 4. We highly encourage the students, parents and Forsan community to follow all the COVID-19 protocols. The cancelations do include the scheduled football games against Reagan County on Thursday and Friday nights as well as volleyball and cross country competitions scheduled for the days mentioned.
It is our hope that this reset will allow students to heal up while we continue to educate via the virtual learning process.